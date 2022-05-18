First National Conference on Sustainable Development Goals held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The First National Conference of Punjab Chapter on Sustainable Development Goals was jointly organized by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and SDG Academy at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus Auditorium, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur today. Experts gave briefings on achieving development goals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The First National Conference of Punjab Chapter on Sustainable Development Goals was jointly organized by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and SDG academy at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus Auditorium, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur today. Experts gave briefings on achieving development goals.

On this occasion, the chief guest Additional IG South Punjab Dr. Ehsaan Sadiq in his address said"The convening of a conference at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for the goals of sustainable development of the United Nations is a very encouraging step from academia.The police is also undergoing reforms in this regard so that the relationship between the police and the general public has improved and the overall friendly culture. Punjab Police is striving for public service and for this purpose liaison with the academia and other institutions are being promoted." Former Director FIA Ammar Jeffery said"The implementation of sustainable development goals is essential for good governance." Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said"In the light of the Sustainable Development Goals, efforts are being made for the social and economic development of the region." "In this regard, in the recent ranking of Times Higher Education, Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been included in the list of 400 universities around the world with 17 Sustainable Development Goals, 169 targets, and 232 indicators. With regard to climate change, Islamia University Bahawalpur is implementing a special project of rain enhancement to settle 6.5 million acres of land in the Cholistan using modern technology".

"This will increase the average rainfall in the area from 100 mm to 400 mm annually and add 10 billion $ to the agricultural economy. Islamia University Bahawalpur's cotton varieties are being cultivated in 50 percent of the area, which will boost the national economy and textile industry." "Intercropping technology with Chinese universities combining corn and soybeans will save valuable foreign exchange by reducing edible oil imports." The Vice-Chancellor said"With global thinking, we believe in acting at the local level, that is why Islamia University Bahawalpur has become one of the top 1000 universities in the world. Islamia University Bahawalpur's teaching and research are going on more than 300 disciplines, including health sciences and environmental subjects.

" On this occasion, experts said"We cannot join the ranks of developed countries until we achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations for the world. These include poverty alleviation, better nutrition for children and people of all ages, promotion of agriculture and over-production of modern farming methods, promotion of a healthy society, quality education, and continuing lifelong learning. Gender equality and empowerment of women, provision of clean water, sanitation, and decontamination of the area, enabling and promoting access to affordable energy for all through modern methods, promotion of economic productivity, child labor, and child labor."Ensuring the elimination of labor, building resilience to natural disasters, promoting industries with modern technology, reducing inequalities at national and international levels, protecting human populations through local participation and potential disasters, productivity Improving practices, preventing product waste, keeping water, soil and air in a clean environment free from densities, taking steps to avoid climate change and its effects, conserving water resources, preventing water wastage and keeping it free from pollution. To make the oceans environment healthy and beneficial and to keep them clean, land to all countries Protecting against climate change, preventing deforestation and over-growing deserts and increasing forests, protecting wildlife, protecting the natural beauty of the mountains, building a peaceful society, access to justice-making it possible for the individual, promoting the rule of law, eliminating corruption and bribery, promoting transparency in institutions, strengthening and ensuring a global partnership for sustainable development - these initiatives make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country.

Dr. Saeed Ahmed Bazdar Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences in his special address described the performance of the university in terms of sustainable development goals. The Director of Career Counseling and Placement Center and Focal Person Shahid Afzal Durrani extended special thanks to Vice Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and SDG Academy Focal Person Ammar Jaffery for organizing the conference.