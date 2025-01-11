First national cotton conference to be held in city on Feb 4

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) has announced the first-ever national cotton conference, scheduled to be held on February 4, 2025, in Multan.

Organised in collaboration with Cotton Connect, the conference marks a pivotal step towards revitalizing Pakistan's cotton sector and fostering national consensus for its growth. The initiative was supported by leading private sector stakeholders, including Tara Group and Fatima Fertilizer, demonstrating a unified commitment to restoring the industry.

The conference aimed to address key challenges in cotton production and the value chain while providing a collaborative platform for stakeholders to devise a sustainable roadmap. Renowned experts such as Dr. Eric, Executive Director of the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), Washington D.C., and Kanwar Usman, Director of Textiles at ICAC, would be among the distinguished participants.

Representatives from the government, research institutions, the textile industry, ginning sector, and seed, fertilizer, and pesticide companies, alongside global and local experts, are expected to engage in constructive dialogue.

Dr. Yousaf Zafar, Vice President PCCC, emphasized the critical need for research and development to rejuvenate the cotton sector. He highlighted the importance of equipping farmers with modern technology and resources to enhance productivity, improve livelihoods, and strengthen the national economy. Various committees have already been formed to ensure seamless conference arrangements and effective implementation of its outcomes.

The conference will prove to be a new chapter not only for the cotton industry but also for the economy of Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Saturday.