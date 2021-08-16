UrduPoint.com

First National Grass Ski Competition To Start On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

First National grass ski competition to start on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The first-ever national grass ski competition would start on Friday in Malam Jabba.

A number of teams would compete in the series of thrilling matches of the tournament being organized by the Samson Group of Companies.

Company's Spokesperson Sabeen told APP on Monday said it was for the first time in the history of the country that a grass ski competition was being arranged at Malam Jabba.

She said the Samson Group of Companies had been organizing winter and summer sports event, festivals and other different activities to promote Malam Jabba as the best tourist destination across the globe.

Related Topics

Sports Event Best

Recent Stories

Infinix to debut its premium Laptop series X1 soon ..

Infinix to debut its premium Laptop series X1 soon in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

31 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

42 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

44 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

46 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.