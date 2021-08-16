First National grass ski competition to start on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The first-ever national grass ski competition would start on Friday in Malam Jabba.

A number of teams would compete in the series of thrilling matches of the tournament being organized by the Samson Group of Companies.

Company's Spokesperson Sabeen told APP on Monday said it was for the first time in the history of the country that a grass ski competition was being arranged at Malam Jabba.

She said the Samson Group of Companies had been organizing winter and summer sports event, festivals and other different activities to promote Malam Jabba as the best tourist destination across the globe.