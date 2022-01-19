First National Ice Sports Competitions starts in Ghulkin, Hunza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :First National Ice Sports Competitions started in Ghulkin, Hunza.

A total of 21 teams, including five girls team, from Punjab, Sindh, AJK, KPK, GB Scouts, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Baltistan, Ghizer and Hunza participating the first ever national level winter sports competitions in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Canadian High Commisioner Wendy Gilmour attended the event as chief guest and also acted as referee in the match being played between the girls teams of Altit SCARF and Chipurson Hunza.

Senior Minister Col (R) Abbaidullah Baig also attended the opening ceremony.

The event is organised by Ghulkin Winter Club in collaboration with Pakistan Winter Sports Association.

This event for the first time introduced ice polo as a winter game.

In today's ice hockey match, the girls team of SCARF Altit defeated Chipurson Girls 5-0.

Ghulkin Winter Club won the second match against Baltistan by 8-2.

In the last match, Karimabad, Hunza team secured the win against Pakistan Air Force by 4-1