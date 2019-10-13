UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First National Medicine Policy To Be Announced In Nov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

First National Medicine Policy to be announced in Nov

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The first ever National Medicine Policy will be announced in November this year for addressing the issues of medicine quality, procurement, pricing and most of all accessibility.

According to spokesperson of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), on the direction of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza, the new policy is being launched to strengthen the pharmaceutical sector.

He said that earlier there were several issues in the sector due to absence of this policy and there was a need of an effective national medicine policy for ensuring safe medicines in the country.

He said that a much-needed policy will address effective mechanism of access to affordable medicine.

He added the government has also planned to enhance capacity of pharmaceutical sector for availability of medicines which aimed at ensuring quality procedures, effective regulations, promoting rational use and increased access strategies through integrated supply chain mechanisms.

He said that it is the vision of the leadership to introduce well framed reforms in health system whose ultimate beneficiaries are people of Pakistan.

He said that the country's pharmaceutical sector will be strengthened to provide a boost to exports of pharmaceuticals.

He said the policy addresses the issue of access to essential medicines, regulations for the manufacturing and quality assurance, licensing and sale of medicines and their supply chain management, rational use of medicines, and building of professional capacity of scientists, managers, and healthcare working in this sector.

He said that a four day national consultative meeting for development of National Medicine Policy was held here in this regard to get input from the stakeholders and experts for having effective policy.

This activity is the part of integrated health system strengthening and services delivery (IHSS-SD). The consultative meeting was attended by experts from DRAP, regulatory affairs, academia, pharmaceutical manufacturers and retailers, international health partners and civil society representatives.

He said that experts provided their input and emphasized on the need of self-reliance in pharmaceutical sector keeping in view the already established standards of pharmaceutical sector management.

He said that Dr Zafar Mirza appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders for compiling the draft which lays down the principles for strengthening of pharmaceutical sector. Dr Mirza also acknowledged the experts on identifying essential principles for strengthening the system which requires an equally effective implementation plan for transferring benefit of new policy to the patients, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports Civil Society Sale November All From Government

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

5 hours ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

6 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

8 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.