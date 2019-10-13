First National Medicine Policy to be announced in Nov

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The first ever National Medicine Policy will be announced in November this year for addressing the issues of medicine quality, procurement, pricing and most of all accessibility.

According to spokesperson of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), on the direction of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza, the new policy is being launched to strengthen the pharmaceutical sector.

He said that earlier there were several issues in the sector due to absence of this policy and there was a need of an effective national medicine policy for ensuring safe medicines in the country.

He said that a much-needed policy will address effective mechanism of access to affordable medicine.

He added the government has also planned to enhance capacity of pharmaceutical sector for availability of medicines which aimed at ensuring quality procedures, effective regulations, promoting rational use and increased access strategies through integrated supply chain mechanisms.

He said that it is the vision of the leadership to introduce well framed reforms in health system whose ultimate beneficiaries are people of Pakistan.

He said that the country's pharmaceutical sector will be strengthened to provide a boost to exports of pharmaceuticals.

He said the policy addresses the issue of access to essential medicines, regulations for the manufacturing and quality assurance, licensing and sale of medicines and their supply chain management, rational use of medicines, and building of professional capacity of scientists, managers, and healthcare working in this sector.

He said that a four day national consultative meeting for development of National Medicine Policy was held here in this regard to get input from the stakeholders and experts for having effective policy.

This activity is the part of integrated health system strengthening and services delivery (IHSS-SD). The consultative meeting was attended by experts from DRAP, regulatory affairs, academia, pharmaceutical manufacturers and retailers, international health partners and civil society representatives.

He said that experts provided their input and emphasized on the need of self-reliance in pharmaceutical sector keeping in view the already established standards of pharmaceutical sector management.

He said that Dr Zafar Mirza appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders for compiling the draft which lays down the principles for strengthening of pharmaceutical sector. Dr Mirza also acknowledged the experts on identifying essential principles for strengthening the system which requires an equally effective implementation plan for transferring benefit of new policy to the patients, he added.