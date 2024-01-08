Open Menu

First National Polio Campaign Of Year 2024 Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 08:02 PM

First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

The first nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2024 began in the country on Monday to protect children from paralytic polio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The first nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2024 began in the country on Monday to protect children from paralytic polio.

During the ongoing nationwide campaign, more than 44.3 million children under five years of age will be given oral polio drops during the five-day-long campaign, which will continue until January 12.

Children in Lakki Marwat and South Waziristan Upper and Lower will be vaccinated from January 15–19, while the campaign will be held in Tank from January 15–21 and in DI Khan from January 22–28.

Over 400,000 vaccinators will bring the vaccine to children’s doorsteps. In Punjab, 22.6 million children will be vaccinated, while 10.3 million children in Sindh, 7.

5 million children in KP, 2.6 million children in Balochistan, 0.72 million children in AJK, 0.28 million children in GB, and 0.42 million children in Islamabad.

Dr Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication, urged parents to open their doors to vaccinators so their children can receive this essential vaccine.

“Polio has no cure. It is a devastating disease that affects not just individual children but also changes the lives of the whole family,” he said.

“The polio vaccine offers protection from this disease and the chance for children to live up to their potential. So, I urge parents and caregivers countrywide to take every opportunity you get to vaccinate your children against polio.”

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad South Waziristan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Cure Oral Lakki Marwat Tank Azad Jammu And Kashmir January Family From Million

Recent Stories

Awais Khakwani from Vehari joins IPP

Awais Khakwani from Vehari joins IPP

6 minutes ago
 IHC seeks case record of Raziq Sanjarni's removal ..

IHC seeks case record of Raziq Sanjarni's removal from SML

6 minutes ago
 CS reviews Provincial Task Force for Anti-Polio

CS reviews Provincial Task Force for Anti-Polio

6 minutes ago
 NA-150: Tribunal dismisses candidate's appeal

NA-150: Tribunal dismisses candidate's appeal

6 minutes ago
 New recruits should perform duties diligently to p ..

New recruits should perform duties diligently to provide quality service: CPO

6 minutes ago
 Illegal foreigner not permitted to stay in Pakista ..

Illegal foreigner not permitted to stay in Pakistan: Secy Interior

15 minutes ago
SAU and IEEE Karachi launch first international hu ..

SAU and IEEE Karachi launch first international humanitarian technology conferen ..

30 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner Jane Marriott meets Nawa ..

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott meets Nawaz Sharif

33 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till third week o ..

SC adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till third week of February

33 minutes ago
 DC visits polio fixed points, inspected polio camp ..

DC visits polio fixed points, inspected polio campaign

33 minutes ago
 Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against accept ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's nominat ..

39 minutes ago
 CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan