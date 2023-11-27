First national security workshop in KP starts

The first national security workshop in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was formally started here on Monday under the aegis of the Pakistan Army

People from different walks of life are attending the workshop comprises two weeks, a security official said.

The participants laid floral wreaths on Yadgar e Shuhada (martyrs monument) and paid glowing tributes to the supreme sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan.

Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt General Hasan Azhar Hayat extensively talked about the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The participants termed the holding of the workshop was positive endeavour and welcomed it.

