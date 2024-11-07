First neonatal care unit inaugurated at BMC-MTI, SWABI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The first of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a neonatal care unit had been inaugurated at Bacha khan Medical Complex (BMC) MTI in district Swabi on Thursday.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ehtesham Ali and UNICEF Health Team Leader, Dr Inamullah Khan cut the ribbon and inaugurated the unit equipped with 46 beds

It was the largest neonatal care unit of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Ehtesham Ali said that children's health was the first priority of the government and also thanked UNICEF for its support.

Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masood and Head of Pediatric Department gave a detailed briefing to all the guests regarding Neonatal Care Unit.

They said that the unit consisted of 46 beds, including Kangaroo Mother Care, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Isolation Unit, Transition Care Unit, and a separate sitting area for mothers.

The Neonatal Care Unit was built with the support of UNICEF at a cost of 28 million.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser and other members of the Provincial Assembly were also present on this occasion and termed the unit a good achievement in health sector.