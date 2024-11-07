First Neonatal Care Unit Inaugurated At BMC-MTI, SWABI
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The first of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a neonatal care unit had been inaugurated at Bacha khan Medical Complex (BMC) MTI in district Swabi on Thursday.
Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ehtesham Ali and UNICEF Health Team Leader, Dr Inamullah Khan cut the ribbon and inaugurated the unit equipped with 46 beds
It was the largest neonatal care unit of the province.
Speaking on the occasion, Ehtesham Ali said that children's health was the first priority of the government and also thanked UNICEF for its support.
UNICEF Health Team Leader Dr. Inamullah Khan cut the ribbon and formally inaugurated it.
Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masood and Head of Pediatric Department gave a detailed briefing to all the guests regarding Neonatal Care Unit.
They said that the unit consisted of 46 beds, including Kangaroo Mother Care, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Isolation Unit, Transition Care Unit, and a separate sitting area for mothers.
The Neonatal Care Unit was built with the support of UNICEF at a cost of 28 million.
Former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser and other members of the Provincial Assembly were also present on this occasion and termed the unit a good achievement in health sector.
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Graduation ceremony of 150th GD (P), 96th Engineer, 106th Air Defence held1 minute ago
-
Rs 12 Billion disbursed to 7,102 beneficiaries in Sindh under PM’s Youth Loan Scheme2 minutes ago
-
54 suspects arrested, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
Father, son shot dead in Rustam, accused arrested2 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted12 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police hands over lost mobile phone to traveller22 minutes ago
-
Closure of primary schools in KP exposes Education Emergency claims32 minutes ago
-
Immediate regulation on emerging tobacco, nicotine products: SPARC32 minutes ago
-
Tarar, Kundi call for joint efforts to improve law and order situation in KP42 minutes ago
-
NA secretariat urges parliamentary reporters to refrain from recording videos within Parliament Hous ..52 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 418 kg drugs in eight operations1 hour ago
-
One killed, four injured in Pabbi firing1 hour ago