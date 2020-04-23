First of Ramazan will commence from Saturday: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

(@fidahassanain)

Mufti Popalzai has rejected Ruet-e-Hilal Committee decision, saying that first of Ramazan will start from Friday (today)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the first of Ramazan would commence from Saturday as moon was not sighted in any part of the country here on Thursday.

The newly formed committee announced its decision at around 9 pm after collecting “testimonies” from different parts of the country.

However, Ministry of Science and Technology which is now part of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee claimed that it had already claimed that the upcoming holy month of Ramazan would commence from April 25th, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said that the claim of his ministry (Science and Technology) prediction proved accurate as holy month of Ramazan would commence right from Saturday, April 25th, saying that he also reminded of this claim on April 15.

He said there should not be mere differences about everything as wisdom and evidences must also be considered.

However, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai who is prayer leader of Peshawar’s historic Qasim Ali Khan mosque announced Ramazan on Friday (tomorrow). Popalzai maintained his old position of observing fasts on different dates and celebrating Eid on different ones.