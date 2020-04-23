UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Of Ramazan Will Commence From Saturday: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 11:23 PM

First of Ramazan will commence from Saturday: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

Mufti Popalzai has rejected Ruet-e-Hilal Committee decision, saying that first of Ramazan will start from Friday (today)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the first of Ramazan would commence from Saturday as moon was not sighted in any part of the country here on Thursday.

The newly formed committee announced its decision at around 9 pm after collecting “testimonies” from different parts of the country.

However, Ministry of Science and Technology which is now part of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee claimed that it had already claimed that the upcoming holy month of Ramazan would commence from April 25th, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said that the claim of his ministry (Science and Technology) prediction proved accurate as holy month of Ramazan would commence right from Saturday, April 25th, saying that he also reminded of this claim on April 15.

He said there should not be mere differences about everything as wisdom and evidences must also be considered.

However, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai who is prayer leader of Peshawar’s historic Qasim Ali Khan mosque announced Ramazan on Friday (tomorrow). Popalzai maintained his old position of observing fasts on different dates and celebrating Eid on different ones.

Related Topics

Technology Twitter Ruet-e-Hilal Committee April 2020 Prayer Mosque Fawad Chaudhry Mufti From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler greets President, rulers on the adve ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, Rulers, ..

19 minutes ago

MoF launches upgraded version of smart UAE Gate fo ..

34 minutes ago

DEWA cuts paper usage by 82%, achieving top positi ..

34 minutes ago

Friday, 24th April first day of Ramadan in UAE - U ..

49 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Korean Minister of Culture discuss ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.