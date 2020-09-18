First of Safar on Saturday as crescent sighted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Safar-ul-Muzaffar, the second Islamic month would commence from Saturday (September 19) as the crescent had been sighted on Friday evening.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said the crescent sighting decision was taken after the meeting of Ruet-Hilal Committee which was held in Karachi.