First Omicron case detected in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :First Omicron Corona case of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been detected in Mansehra. The affected person and locality have been quarantined, said a spokesman of the KP Health Department here on Wednesday.

For contract tracing additional teams of the health department have been deployed in the area and special vaccination teams have also been formed to enhance the ratio of vaccination in Mansehra. The affected person is the resident of Rawalpindi.

The spokesman said that the department has completed all preparations for combating Omicron, saying the only mean to prevent Omicron is vaccination.