First Online M. Phil Seminar Held At Sindh University

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :First online M. Phil seminar of scholar Abdul Wahab Junejo was held on Friday at Pakistan Study Centre of the Sindh University which presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

Scholar Junejo is conducting research on the services rendered by intellectual, writer and critic Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo in the fields of literature, politics and education.

Expressing views on the occasion, Dr. Burfat said that scholar Junejo had chosen a very appropriate topic to explore, adding that innumerable services of venerated Joyo Sahib still lay dormant that merited research focus and pursuit.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, scholar's research supervisor/Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar, Co-Supervisor Prof. Dr. Ghulam Akbar Mahesar, researchers, faculty and a large number of students participated in the seminar and in the intellectually-invigorating question-answer-suggestion part of the event.

