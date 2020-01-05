First Orientation Day ceremony of GC university Hyderabad to be held on Jan 06

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Orientation Day ceremony of Government College University, Hyderabad will be held on Monday, (January, 06, 2020).

The first orientation day celebration would be addressed by the acting Vice Chancellor GCU Hyderabad Prof.

Nasiruddin Shaikh at about 10:00 A.M, in Assembly hall of the varsity.

The classes of the first batch of newly upgraded Government College University, Hyderabad will be started from January, 07, 2020.

In first phase, admissions have been granted to students in eight different departments which will be further extended from the next year.