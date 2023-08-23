First Pakistan-KSA Joint Special Forces Exercise AL BATTAR-I begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The First Pakistan-KSA 'Joint Special Forces Exercise AL BATTAR-I' began on Wednesday with opening ceremony at Cherat.

The special forces of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are participating in the two-week long exercise, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The exercise is aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations between the two countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaboration, with a view to accrue maximum benefits from each other's experience in employment against terrorism.

The national anthems of both countries were played at the start of the ceremony. Senior officials from the two armed forces were present on the occasion.

Such joint military exercises between armies of the two brotherly countries were aimed at enhancing existing bilateral relations and benefiting from each other's experience, ISPR said.