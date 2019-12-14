First Pakistani pharma company wins International Kotler Award

LCCI member company Whilshire Laboratories has became first Pakistani pharmaceutical group which has won International Kotler Award and hoist the national flag at global level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) : LCCI member company Whilshire Laboratories has became first Pakistani pharmaceutical group which has won International Kotler Award and hoist the national flag at global level.

To acknowledge this achievement, a ceremony held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday and was attended by LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Chairman Whilshire Labs and former LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, Ghazanfar Ali Jawa, government officials and industrialists.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that it was not only a great pride for the business community of the country but was also a most important development for the national exports as foreigner buyers would now be more impress by the abilities of Pakistani pharmaceutical sector.

He said the pharmaceutical landscape in Pakistan had seen a healthy growth over time and technological advancement was required to encourage exports. He said there was no pharmaceutical firm in Pakistan at the time of independence but it was encouraging to note that presently there were more than 850 pharmaceutical manufacturing units operating in the country. He said technology help to achieve economies of scale and impart productivity gains.

"But not all firms are up to mark at this aspect," he said, adding Pakistan was being counted amongst emerging market that now should be heading towards the mature market.

Chairman Wilshire Labs and former LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa said Pakistan got all the potential to contribute considerably to the global pharma-market.

International Kotler Awards are designed to enhance the competitiveness of the national industry by encouraging and spreading examples of individuals and companies that create innovative customer values and achieve successful market performance through various marketing competitiveness enhancement activities.

These Awards are developed to honor true excellence in the field of marketing and business management around the world. Kotler Award recognizes top professionals in field of marketing, communications and business management. At the same time, it will raise awareness of the creativity and originality delivered by practitioners, who are at the forefront of their professions. This award also serves as a platform to showcase new start-ups and unique innovations which have set new standards for the industry, while highlighting winning strategies in this era of digitalization and 4th industrial revolution.