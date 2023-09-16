Open Menu

First Pakistani Pharmaceutical Company Gets License To Expand Operations In UAE

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2023 | 05:23 PM

Searle Company Limited (SEARL) has become Pakistan's first pharmaceutical company to register its manufacturing facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ):Searle Company Limited (SEARL) has become Pakistan's first pharmaceutical company to register its manufacturing facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market.

The company received approval from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and registered its manufacturing facility in the United Arab Emirates.

This significant achievement positions Searle as the first pharmaceutical company from Pakistan to have its manufacturing facility registered in the UAE.

"Yet another achievement. Pakistani pharma is now entering stringent markets. Searle's recent certification is testimony to our commitment to boost pharma exports," Chief Executive Officer, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Asim Rauf said in a tweet.

"This is a great breakthrough and important development that will bring not only revenue and jobs but opens international drug business avenues for Pakistani industry.

" Earlier, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention notified that a manufacturing site of SEARL has been registered till September 10, 2028, per Article 65 of Federal Law No. 3 of 1984.

According to the notification, the facility has activities registered for primary packaging, manufacture of dosage forms, packaging and labeling, storage and handling, laboratory testing, batch release (certification), and secondary packaging.

Registration as a manufacturing site makes the company eligible to be involved in registered activities with respect to the products to be registered in the UAE, the ministry added.

As per the company's version, Searle's UAE registration would facilitate product exports throughout the region. "The license which was important has been obtained and now the product dossiers are being sent. The distributor has also been appointed and business will start soon."

