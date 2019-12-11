UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Pakistani Startup Receives Investment Directly From Gates Foundation

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:06 PM

First Pakistani Startup receives investment directly from Gates Foundation

First Pakistani Startup has received an investment directly from the Bill & Gates Foundation to develop innovative Artificial Intelligence models for data collection

CALIFORNIA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) First Pakistani Startup has received an investment directly from the Bill & Gates Foundation to develop innovative Artificial Intelligence models for data collection.The startup is aiming to disrupt $75 Billion market research industry using recent advances in Artificial Intelligence.An industry expert familiar with the company termed it as an "uber" for field data collection, where SurveyAuto relies on local community members with smartphones to report data rather than relying on expensive dedicated teams.

"What Uber has done to taxi services, they are aiming to do the same to traditional market research companies like Neilsen and Gallup."SurveyAuto uses a crowd sourcing model and relies on machine learning to decide who reports data, where it is collected, and when and how often it is reported.

This reduces cost and minimizes human errors," said Dr. Umar Saif, founder and CEO of SurveyAuto. SurveyAuto uses machine learning on satellite imagery and open street maps to accurately identify survey targets, tracks and monitors enumerators in real-time using smartphone applications, and uses speech and image analysis to automatically analyze the quality of collected data.The investment marks the latest in a series of large-scale engagements for SurveyAuto.

SurveyAuto is working on several global projects with the World Bank, Innovations in Poverty Action (IPA), ITA, UNESCO and other development organizations. SurveyAuto is headquartered in Lahore, Pakistan with offices in Amsterdam and Boston, MA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Bank Company Amsterdam Ita Same Gallup Boston Market From Industry Uber (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Umar Saif

Recent Stories

Hyundai to supply over 1,200 Sonata hybrid taxis t ..

16 seconds ago

Turkey's top diplomat to attend OIC event in Moroc ..

19 seconds ago

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) again trims S. Ko ..

22 seconds ago

Next Astana-Format Meeting on Syria to Be Held in ..

7 minutes ago

Russia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure of Syr ..

7 minutes ago

Date for Next Meeting on Syria in Astana Format No ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.