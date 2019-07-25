First Pakistani to be sent to space in 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced that Pakistan will be sending its first person to space in 2022.

Taking to Twitter, he said that he is proud to announce that selection process for the first Pakistani to be sent to Space shall begin from Feb 2020.

The minister said that 50 people will be shortlisted from which 25 people will be selected.

He said that in 2022, we will send our first person to space, adding that this will be the biggest space event of our history.

Meanwhile, the government will organise a science fair this year to provide an opportunity to the youth to showcase their innovations.

Fawad Chaudhry has said that Malala Yousafzai, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg will attend the first ever science festival in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhary had earlier announced that the government is initiating a program to provide funds for the technology related projects.

Taking to Twitter, the science and technology minister invited ideas from the tech geeks of Pakistan.

He said that government will provide 70 to 100 per cent loan for execution of tech based business ideas.