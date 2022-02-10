UrduPoint.com

First Parents Day Held At Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 09:16 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Rasheed Ahmed Zardari Thursday said that Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College of Nawabshah was doing excellent work for imparting education and training of girls.

He expressed these views while addressing the students / cadets on the occasion of the passing out parade of the first batch of Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College held in connection with the maiden Parents' Day.

The commissioner said that this is the first Girls Cadet College in the country which was providing a wonderful opportunity to the students to pursue education and services for the defense of the country and to meet other challenges.

He assured all possible cooperation for the development of Girls Cadet College and provision of quality education to the cadets.

On this occasion, Principal of Bakhtawar Cadet College Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Amin in his address said that apart from the tireless work of the cadet college administration and teaching staff, the performance and interest of the cadets in academic and extra-curricular activities were laudable.

He said a large number of applications received from the parents and students for admission in this Girls Cadet College which was started a short time ago shows the confidence of parents and candidates in the quality of education and environment of the college which was a moment of happiness.

He said that apart from the academic and extra-curricular activities of the cadets, special attention was being paid to their religious education and character building.

On this occasion, the cadets greeted the distinguished guests and also gave a splendid performance of PT and gymnastics show. The commissioner presented certificates of appreciation to the cadets and college staff for their outstanding performance while Principal of Cadet College Brigadier (retd) Muhammad Amin presented a commemorative shield to Commissioner Rashid Ahmed Zardari.

