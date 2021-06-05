First passport office established at Miranshah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated the first passport office in Miranshah, the district headquarters of North Waziristan, to facilitate people who have to travel to other districts for the basic facility.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony he said the incumbent government has paying special attention towards the uplift of the merged districts and for the purpose allocated special funds.

The ceremony was attended by tribal elders and notable of the area.

He acknowledged the unprecedented sacrifices of the tribute tribal to safeguard motherland from enemies, adding, they always stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan's army against terrorists.

The minister also lauded the support of tribal people to armed forces for restoration of durable peace in the region.

"You tribal people fight the war for survival of the country and the entire nation is proud of your bravery and sacrifices", he said.

Sheikh Rashid said personally he was in favor of the Jirga system as it provided a good alternative justice system due to the involvement of local elders who understood issues of the community better, adding, he would talk to Prime Minister in this regard.

He said social fabric of Waziristan was unique, adding that the government would work to strengthen local customs, traditions and laws.

The minister said that he would also hold talks with Law Minister to frame laws in line with local customs and traditions.

He said that local people would be recruited in National Base and Registration Authority (NADRA) and passport office on the merit.

On he occasion he also announced two NADRA mobile vans for registration process in remote areas of North Waziristan.

Rashid said immigration process would be made easy at Pak-Afghan border to facilitate movements at the border, adding that a passport office would be also setup at Angor Adda.

The minister said internet services had been restored in South Waziristan and this facility would be extended to North Wazirisitan by this year.

Earlier, tribal elders and local notables warmly received the Interior minister on his arrival at North Waziristan and presented him traditional Pashtun turban. They briefed the minister about various problems being faced by local people.

