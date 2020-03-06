First patient of coronavirus recovered, to be discharged from hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The first patient of coronavirus has been recovered completely and most probably he would be discharged from hospital on Saturday evening.

This was disclosed in the 9th taskforce meeting on coronavirus chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Friday at CM's House.

The was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid jamal Abro, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Secretary Home Zahid Abbasi, DG PDMA Salman Shah, representatives of WHO, Corps 5, Rangers, Airport administration, Civil Aviation, FIA and other concerned agencies.

The chief minister was told that the first patient of coronavirus was tested on Friday and he was diagnosed as negative.

The chief minister expressing his satisfaction and congratulated the recovered patient, his family members, the doctors and the health department and other team members who have been working day and night to contain the threat.

Secretary Health briefed the CM, said that the one case came positive yesterday had travelled Iran from February 12 to 24, 2020. As many as 15 contacts with the patient were traced, of them five high risk contacts were tested and fortunately all of them came negative. To a question the chief minister was told that 96 pilgrims had travelled with the patient.

The chief minister directed Minister Health to send their details to the deputy commissioners and asked them to trace them and isolate them till their necessary medical investigation was conducted. The chief minister was told that 13 samples of suspects of different districts such as Kambar-Shahdadkot, Nawabshah, Jacobabad and Karachi were sent for lab test and fortunately all of them diagnosed as negative.

It was pointed out that 800 pilgrims from Taftan would reach at Jacobabad on Sunday. The chief minister directed health department to make arrangement for keeping them in quarantine anywhere in Sukkur division and provide them all facilities, residence, food, medicines till they complete 14 days mandatory isolation.

The chief minister directed chief secretary to get all the arrangements done through district divisional and district administration.

He also directed IG police to issue necessary instructions to the police for making security arrangements.

It may be noted that the 800 pilgrims would come from Taftan to Sindh via Jacoabad on special buses.

The health department has conducted 94 tests of coronavirus suspects till Friday and test of those suspects are conducted who have travel history of Iran or have remained in closed contact with the pilgrims.