First patient recovered with paralysis injection at LRH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :For the first time in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) a patient was administered paralysis injection following which he gained recovery and was saved from long-term disability.

Spokesman LRH, Muhammad Asim told media that the injection costing Rs100,000 was provided to the paralysis patient free of charge. The clots created in his veins were removed with the single shot, he said, adding it was the first patient at LRH who was successfully treated with the anti-paralysis shot.

Asim said to achieve a positive result of the shot, it was necessary that the patient should be brought to the hospital within three to four hours of the paralysis attack otherwise it will not work.

The injection, he said, would be administered to the paralysis patient after inspection by the doctor in the Emergency Department of the hospital.

Dr Ayesha of the LRH said whenever blood clots were created in the brain of paralysis patients that could be treated through this injection if administered in stipulated time. Usually, she said the patient gets recovery with this injection and is saved from disability.

Medicine Chairman LRH, Assistant Professor Zia Ullah Chamkani said this injection was being used in other countries for a long time, however it was now also available at LRH.