UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Pensioner Facilitation Centre Opened At AGPR

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

First pensioner facilitation centre opened at AGPR

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Controller General of Accounts Pakistan Farrukh Ahmad Hamidi Tuesday inaugurated the first pensioner facilitation centre (PFC), here at the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) offices to facilitate pensioners through one window operation.

Additional Accountant General (Admin) Mehmood Latif, Deputy Accountant General Hamayun Ehsaan, Director General Accounts Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, PFC In-charge Shahid Saeed and others were also present.

Farrukh Hamidi said that all facilities would be provided to pensioners under one roof through the PFC, adding that pensioner would be facilitated about all their dues.

He said that the PFC staff would assist the pensioners regarding their pension issues including family pension, adding that with the adoption of the digitalization, the financial irregularities were reducing in the government departments.

The official said that there was 98 per cent reconciliation ratio in the province, adding that no other issue had emerged in the chain of command in the AGPR.

He said that the PFC had been launched as pilot project in the provincial capital, and the facility would be extended to all 36 districts of the province gradually.

Related Topics

Pakistan Family All Government

Recent Stories

76,347 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan cannot progress with NAB: Khaqan Abbasi

24 minutes ago

SEHA, Khalifa University launch Clinical Research ..

33 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Vatican delegation

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

1 hour ago

World Future Energy Summit signs key stakeholder a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.