First pensioner facilitation centre opened at AGPR

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Controller General of Accounts Pakistan Farrukh Ahmad Hamidi Tuesday inaugurated the first pensioner facilitation centre (PFC), here at the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) offices to facilitate pensioners through one window operation.

Additional Accountant General (Admin) Mehmood Latif, Deputy Accountant General Hamayun Ehsaan, Director General Accounts Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, PFC In-charge Shahid Saeed and others were also present.

Farrukh Hamidi said that all facilities would be provided to pensioners under one roof through the PFC, adding that pensioner would be facilitated about all their dues.

He said that the PFC staff would assist the pensioners regarding their pension issues including family pension, adding that with the adoption of the digitalization, the financial irregularities were reducing in the government departments.

The official said that there was 98 per cent reconciliation ratio in the province, adding that no other issue had emerged in the chain of command in the AGPR.

He said that the PFC had been launched as pilot project in the provincial capital, and the facility would be extended to all 36 districts of the province gradually.