First Phas Of "Khidmat Ap Ki Dehleez Par" Program Kicks Off

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :First phase of "Khidmat ap ki Dehleez par" program kicked off in Multan to facilitate masses at their door step here on Monday.

Citizens would be facilitated by government officers at their door step instead of visiting offices.

The provincial government has directed officers to ensure public friendly behavior and there would be performance competition between officers.

This was said by Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood while presiding over a meeting regarding the program.

He said that government would appreciate officers over good performance while strict action would be taken against poor performers.

He said that feedback from citizens would be taken through a special mobile application and strict monitoring of officers would be ensured in resolving public issues.

Commissioner said that the program would comprised of four weeks adding that first week has been declared for cleanliness.

He directed MWMC administration to start comprehensive cleanliness arrangements in the city.

He said that special campaign would be launched against wall chalking, stray dogs, replacement of street lights, monitoring of prices of commodities, profiteering and stockers in the second week He maintained that action against cattle pens, illegal constructions and public toilets would started in the third week while fourth week has been linked with celebrations of Eid-Ul-Fitar.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that special task has been given to police for action against one wheeling, aerial firing and maintainig law and order situation.

He said that police would ensure all efforts to make "Khidmat ap ki Dehleez par" program.

He said that profiteers and stockers would be sent to jail while land grabbers, encroachers and other criminals would be treated with iron hands.

City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, DG MDA Agha Ali Abbas, Additional Commissioner Tayyab Khan and other concerned officers were also attended the meeting.