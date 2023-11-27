First phase of anti-polio drive starts in five divisions of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The five-day, first phase of the anti-polio campaign started in five divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to vaccinate over 7.476 million children under the age of five.

The drive has been started in all districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Malakand and Hazara divisions and Bannu district, said an official of the health department adding that 31,392 teams of trained polio workers including 27,924 mobile teams, 1,958 fixed teams, 1,337 transit teams and 173 roaming teams

have been formed across the province to administer oral polio drops.

As many as 6,956 area in-charges have been deployed for the effective supervision of the anti-polio teams, while 53,500 police personnel were performing the security duty of the polio teams. The second phase of anti-polio would start from the first week of December.