Open Menu

First Phase Of Anti-polio Drive Starts In Five Divisions Of KP

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 10:50 AM

First phase of anti-polio drive starts in five divisions of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The five-day, first phase of the anti-polio campaign started in five divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to vaccinate over 7.476 million children under the age of five.

The drive has been started in all districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Malakand and Hazara divisions and Bannu district, said an official of the health department adding that 31,392 teams of trained polio workers including 27,924 mobile teams, 1,958 fixed teams, 1,337 transit teams and 173 roaming teams

have been formed across the province to administer oral polio drops.

As many as 6,956 area in-charges have been deployed for the effective supervision of the anti-polio teams, while 53,500 police personnel were performing the security duty of the polio teams. The second phase of anti-polio would start from the first week of December.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Mobile Oral Kohat Mardan Malakand December All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

2 days ago
Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

2 days ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

2 days ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

2 days ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan