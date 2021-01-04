First phase of constable recruitment completed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :First phase of recruitment of constables in the police department has been completed, said a police spokesman here Monday.

He said that a total of 18,683 applications were received from across the district in which 8268 applications for Punjab Police, 5885 applications for Punjab Highway Patrol while for constable recruitment in SPU as many as 4550 applications were received.

District Police and Punjab Highway Patrol received 436 and 405 applications for women quota respectively.

"All candidates would be informed soon about the next stage in which their physical test would be conducted", he added.