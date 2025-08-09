First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has successfully completed the first phase of Hajj application submissions, receiving more than 71,000 applications through its online portal and designated banks, the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has successfully completed the first phase of Hajj application submissions, receiving more than 71,000 applications through its online portal and designated banks, the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said on Saturday.

He said the next phase will run from August 11 to 16, during which applications will be accepted along with the first installment of expenses adding that in this stage, unregistered intending pilgrims will also be eligible to apply.

He said overseas Pakistanis can submit Hajj applications through a close relative at any designated bank branch. They will be required to provide their medical fitness certificates upon arrival in Pakistan.

The spokesperson further clarified that the receipt of applications will be halted immediately once the allocated quota is filled.