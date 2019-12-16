UrduPoint.com
First Phase Of Industrial Estate To Be Completed By June 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:20 PM

First phase of Industrial Estate to be completed by June 30

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited the site of under construction Industrial Estate.

The first phase of 483 acres industrial estate will be completed with a cost of Rs 240 million.

Deputy Commissioner directed the construction company to complete the work on time and maintain quality of work.

He directed Assistant Commissioner City to remove all the encroachments from the site of the industrial estate.

Deputy Commissioner was briefed that 50 per cent work of construction of roads, 50 per cent construction of administration block, 60 per cent work of gate office, 10 per cent construction of boundary wall has been completed.

The first phase is expected to be completed by June 30, 2020.

