First Phase Of Lahore Youth Festival Concludes
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The first phase of preparations for the Lahore Youth Festival concluded on Thursday with the “Logo Tour" in DPS.
In the first phase, students of various educational institutions of the provincial metropolis were given awareness regarding the Lahore Youth Festival. On its final day, the logo and float of Lahore Youth Festival reached DPS where a large number of students welcomed it warmly. In the last eight days, the float of Lahore Youth Festival visited 26 universities and educational institutions where students were informed about the process of registration and regarding various events and competitions to be held under this festival.
The students termed Lahore Youth Festival a good omen and were of the view that holding such events in future will boost the mental and physical abilities and showed great interest in taking part in different events to make Lahore Youth Festival a successful event. In the second phase of preparations of Lahore Youth Festival which is about to start from October 21, the trial of students to participate in various competitions under the Lahore Youth Festival will begin.
