First phase of LG polls in Punjab on May 29: Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to hold first phase of the local government elections in 17 districts of Punjab on May 29.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Sikander Raja.

As per decision, the election will be held in districts included Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock.