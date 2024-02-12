First Phase Of Mandatory Hajj Ritual Training Begins
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The first phase of mandatory Hajj ritual training for prospective pilgrims of the Government Scheme commenced, with Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed joining the session in Hyderabad.
Aneeq Ahmed, speaking on the occasion, mentioned that Hajj training programs will be conducted nationwide, spanning from Karachi to Khyber.
He emphasized that Allah Almighty judges our intentions, and it is imperative to perform Hajj with utmost devotion. "Hajj is a form of supplication to Allah." This year, the Pakistani government has expanded facilities for pilgrims compared to the previous year, resulting in a reduction of expenses by Rs 100,000 from the previous year.
He expressed that Hajj pilgrims serve as fortunate ambassadors of Pakistan, tasked with upholding the nation's honor in Saudi Arabia and keeping Pakistan in their prayers.
Assembling such a significant number of pilgrims in a single location poses considerable challenges, thus the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Government of Pakistan are exerting maximum effort to guarantee a seamless experience for the pilgrims. They are providing comprehensive information regarding transportation, accommodation, and provisions for food and beverages.
It's worth noting that more than 69,000 pilgrims under the government scheme will receive training in two stages across different districts of the country.
The second phase of training will commence after the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. Successful intending pilgrims will receive details of the training schedule through mobile messages and the Hajj app. Pilgrims will have the opportunity to attend training workshops at convenient local venues.
The training has prioritized instruction on Hajj rituals, as well as addressing discipline and administrative matters. The ministry has already finalized the training curriculum.
Hajj training will take place across seven Hajj camps located in different districts. The comprehensive new training program will encompass the 'Pak Hajj' mobile app, advice on Hajj preparations, comprehension of rituals, addressing Hajj challenges, and offering general instructions.
At the training centres, model tents resembling the style of Mina Valley have been erected. Pilgrims will be guided by Master Trainers through 3D videos and interactive question-and-answer sessions.
