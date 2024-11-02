First Phase Of Raiwind Ijtema To Close Tomorrow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The first phase of the Raiwind Ijtema 2024 will close tomorrow with special prayers.
This annual international gathering attracts thousands of delegates from across Pakistan and beyond, aiming to foster unity and strengthen the faith of participants.
The Raiwind Ijtema is being commenced in two phases. The second phase is scheduled from November 7 to November 10, 2024, concluding with a special prayer. Delegates from various regions have already started arriving, with arrangements in place to ensure a smooth experience. Meanwhile, a reception camp has been established at the railway station and Lahore Airport to welcome guests.
A senior official of Raiwind Ijtima Maulana Abdullah told APP that at both camps, attendees are provided with refreshments and transportation to the main Ijtima venue, ensuring their journey is comfortable.
The Raiwind Ijtema serves as a pivotal platform for spiritual uplift, discussion of Islamic teachings, and collective prayers. It brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, emphasizing the importance of faith, unity, and community.
In preparation for the event, security measures have been significantly enhanced this year.
The traffic police have deployed 13 DSPs, 203 inspectors, and 999 wardens to ensure the safety of all participants. Additionally, walk-through gates and surveillance cameras have been installed to maintain a secure environment throughout the gathering.
As the first phase of the Raiwind Ijtema closes tomorrow, the local community and authorities have prepared to ensure a successful and enriching experience for all participants.
Recent Stories
Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan
IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments
Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
27 held for kite flying, one-wheeling, firing1 minute ago
-
6 dead, 1526 injured in 1444 RTCs in Punjab1 minute ago
-
CM grieved over death of eight passengers2 minutes ago
-
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments23 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign started to aware children about benefits31 minutes ago
-
Air pollution index of Lahore declines41 minutes ago
-
Secretary pledges rewards for farmers to boost wheat cultivation41 minutes ago
-
Woman sets herself ablaze41 minutes ago
-
Man, two sons shot dead42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 flooded with hoax calls51 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Italy meets Punjab CM51 minutes ago
-
Iranian diplomatic delegation visits Bibi Pak Daman shrine52 minutes ago