First phase of Raiwind Ijtema to close tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The first phase of the Raiwind Ijtema 2024 will close tomorrow with special prayers.

This annual international gathering attracts thousands of delegates from across Pakistan and beyond, aiming to foster unity and strengthen the faith of participants.

The Raiwind Ijtema is being commenced in two phases. The second phase is scheduled from November 7 to November 10, 2024, concluding with a special prayer. Delegates from various regions have already started arriving, with arrangements in place to ensure a smooth experience. Meanwhile, a reception camp has been established at the railway station and Lahore Airport to welcome guests.

A senior official of Raiwind Ijtima Maulana Abdullah told APP that at both camps, attendees are provided with refreshments and transportation to the main Ijtima venue, ensuring their journey is comfortable.

The Raiwind Ijtema serves as a pivotal platform for spiritual uplift, discussion of Islamic teachings, and collective prayers. It brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, emphasizing the importance of faith, unity, and community.

In preparation for the event, security measures have been significantly enhanced this year.

The traffic police have deployed 13 DSPs, 203 inspectors, and 999 wardens to ensure the safety of all participants. Additionally, walk-through gates and surveillance cameras have been installed to maintain a secure environment throughout the gathering.

As the first phase of the Raiwind Ijtema closes tomorrow, the local community and authorities have prepared to ensure a successful and enriching experience for all participants.