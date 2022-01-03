First phase of secondary hospitals revamping costing Rs 20 bln initiated: Minister

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that the first phase of revamping of all secondary hospitals costing Rs 20 billion across the province has been started.

Addressing a press conference here at Information Department, the Minister said that initiatives have been taken to improve operational status of six secondary care hospitals including Moulvi Gee Hospital, and Naseerullah Babar Hospital in Peshawar, DHQ Haripur, DHQ Charsadda, DHQ Abbottabad and DHA Karak.

Jhagra said that the revamping and renovation work included availability of medicines, infrastructure improvements, duty roaster rationalization, improvement in cleanliness, up-gradation of janitorial and security systems, besides ensuring presence of concerned staff.

He said that provincial government has made all health units autonomous by designating financial powers to Medical Superintendents of all DHQs and BHUs throughout the province.

The Minister said that hospital management committees have been constituted with financial ceilings of up to Rs 2 million to cater the need for top-up of medicines, repair and maintenance, and addressing HR shortage for three months.

