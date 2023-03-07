First phase of Sialkot master planning completed, DC tells mid-career diplomats

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that the first phase of master planning of Sialkot has been completed, and stakeholders are being consulted on the proposals of the agencies concerned

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that the first phase of master planning of Sialkot has been completed, and stakeholders are being consulted on the proposals of the agencies concerned.

He was speaking to a delegation of mid-career foreign diplomats, who belong to different countries and are undergoing training at the Foreign Services Academy currently.

The DC said that as per directives of the Punjab government, the district administration was determined to shift tanneries, surgical industries to special zones to control environmental problems. Completion of the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology would help accelerate the process of industrial development in the Golden Triangle of Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujarat, he hoped.

The delegation, comprising participants in the 36th mid-career management course, and led by Irfan Shaukat, also visited Sialkot city, and briefed by ADC Finance Kashif Nawaz, SP Investigation Muhammad Zia.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Shahid Abbas, Muhammed Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Tariq Rathore, CEO Health Dr Ahmed Nasir, Deputy Director Colleges Professor Rana Ishtiaq Ahmed, Deputy Director Development Yasir Raja were also present.

DC Adnan Mehmood Awan briefed the diplomats about Sialkot's history, industry, agriculture, projects under public-private partnership and urban planning for the future.

He said that the Sialkot district, which has international fame in terms of sports, leather, surgical, musical instruments, is also very important in terms of agriculture production as wheat, rice, sugarcane, pulses, fodder for cattle were grown there. The DC said that for development of Sialkot, the Punjab government was working on various projects with billions of rupees.

He said that work was in progress on roads construction, water supply, drainage, parks maintenance projects, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank. He said that literacy rate in Sialkot was more than 65%. He said that number of students studying in 1,787 government schools is more than 4 lakh, one government and three private universities, 2,000 private educational institutions, 135 small and big government hospitals, two medical colleges are also providing services.

The deputy commissioner said that Sialkot was industrially important in all respects and the industrialists here were contributing to development of the country by earning $4 billion annually through exports. He said that 2022 FIFA World Cup footballs were manufactured in Sialkot.

The deputy commissioner said that Sialkot exporters had set unique examples of self-help by completing several mega projects on self-help basis including Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dryport and own private airline namely AirSial Airline on self-help basis.