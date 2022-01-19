UrduPoint.com

First Phase Of Swat Agriculture Varsity To Complete Next Year: PD

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 07:54 PM

First phase of Swat Agriculture Varsity to complete next year: PD

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has accelerated construction work on Swat Agriculture University, which would be completed by June next year

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has accelerated construction work on Swat Agriculture University, which would be completed by June next year.

Kausar Ali, Project Director of the Swat Agriculture University told journalists here that it would be a third state-of-the art Agriculture University of Pakistan that was spread over 600 kanals of land comprising an academic block and hostels. He said its first phase would be completed by June 30, 2023.

He said it was Rs9 billion project under which two academic blocks, boys and girls hostels, house for vice chancellor, residential flats for staffers, administration block and boundary walls would be constructed.

The project director said the students of Malakand division especially Swat district would get quality education at their doorsteps besides saving their time and money while going to Peshawar, Faisalabad and Tando Jam Sindh.

The project director said Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Agriculture and Livestock Minister, Mohibullah Khan were personally monitoring the mega project. He said the university was being constructed under international building parameters and its designs was made earthquake proof.

