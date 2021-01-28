First PhD professional in human nutrition & dietetics

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The first PhD professional in the Human Nutrition & Dietetics has been produced in the country at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF).

According to a UAF press release, a female PhD scholar in Human Nutrition & Dietetics, Ms Faiqa Javed, successfully completed her thesis from the National Institute of Food Science & Technology, Faculty of Food, Nutrition & Home Sciences, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, under the supervision of Dr Mian Kamran Sharif.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer and Dean Food Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt have congratulated the first passing-out PhD student in the said discipline.

Dr Faiqa Javed's research focus was to develop ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) for severely malnourished children as community management approach using locally produced pulses and other raw materials.