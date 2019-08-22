First PIA Hajj Flight Returns From Saudi Arabia
Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:08 PM
The first Hajj flight (PK-746) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reached here from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night with 307 pilgrims
Mujeeb Akbar Shah, In-charge Hajj Operations Sialkot, Rana Tariq Shaukat, Hajj Coordinator Sialkot, senior officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and PIA accorded warm welcome to the pilgrims at Sialkot International Airport here.
The pilgrims hailed the Hajj arrangements made by both Pakistani and Saudi governments.
A large number of relatives of pilgrims were present at the airport to receive pilgrims.
Later, In-charge Hajj Operations Sialkot Mujeeb Shah told APP that 4,502 pilgrims would be transported from Saudi Arabia to Sialkot through 12 flights of PIA, saying that the operation would continue till Sept 14.