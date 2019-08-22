First PIA Hajj flight returns from Saudi Arabia

The first Hajj flight (PK-746) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reached here from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night with 307 pilgrims

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The first Hajj flight (PK-746) of Pakistan International Airlines ( PIA ) reached here from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night with 307 pilgrims.

Mujeeb Akbar Shah, In-charge Hajj Operations Sialkot, Rana Tariq Shaukat, Hajj Coordinator Sialkot, senior officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and PIA accorded warm welcome to the pilgrims at Sialkot International Airport here.

The pilgrims hailed the Hajj arrangements made by both Pakistani and Saudi governments.

A large number of relatives of pilgrims were present at the airport to receive pilgrims.

Later, In-charge Hajj Operations Sialkot Mujeeb Shah told APP that 4,502 pilgrims would be transported from Saudi Arabia to Sialkot through 12 flights of PIA, saying that the operation would continue till Sept 14.