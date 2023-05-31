UrduPoint.com

First Picking Delivers Good News For Cotton Farmers Price-wise: Secretary Agriculture

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

First picking delivers good news for cotton farmers price-wise: Secretary agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Wednesday said that Phutti (Seed Cotton) delivered from the first picking of Feb-Mar sown cotton in Hasilpur tahsil of district Bahawalpur yielded a handsome price, far better than the support price announced by the government.

In a press statement issued here, Saqib said that first picking of early cotton sown back in Feb-Mar 2023 had begun and was sold at a hefty price of Rs 13,333 per Maund, far above the Rs 8500 per Maund support price.

While cotton sowing process in Punjab is scheduled to conclude today (Wednesday), May 31, and officials pondering over prolonging it for another week, the news of cotton sale at high price must be heartening for farmers, the secretary said.

He said that Mahr Ilyas, a farmer from Mauza Jamalpur had sold seven Maunds of Phutti (Seed Cotton) at the rate of Rs 13333 per Maund and it was bought by Kashif Cotton Factory through its commission agent Malik Shafi.

He said that it should encourage cotton farmers to grow more cotton with better crop management practices and improve not only their earnings but also contribute to the national development process.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Sale Jamalpur Bahawalpur Price Hasilpur Saqib Ali May Cotton From Government

Recent Stories

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Ma ..

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Market Award starting Thursday

33 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate o ..

BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate on Global Waste Recycling stand ..

48 minutes ago
 Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

2 hours ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

4 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.