First polio drive of year to start from Jan 16

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :CEO Health Ameer Bukhsh said on Wednesday that the first-ever polio drive of the year will start on January 16 across the district.

The five-day campaign would culminate on January 20. Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd.) Sami Ullah Farooq has issued instructions in that regard after meeting with the respective health authority, said the CEO.

He further said that there was five million population in the district comprising 77 UCs, wherein more than 0.

6 million children would be vaccinated. 2,330 teams were constituted to achieve hundred percent results, he underlined.

Meanwhile, the district's health department conducted meetings in Kot Addu and Rangpur tehsils to review the arrangements for the polio drive.

MS of THQ hospital Kot Addu Dr Sahir and Senior Medical Officer Dr Masroor presided over meetings at their territories concerned to sensitise people about the importance of the polio vaccine for their children.