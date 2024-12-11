First political secretary of Canadian High Commission meets Ramesh Singh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) First political and public affairs Secretary of the Canadian High Commission, Fanny Ham, on Wednesday met Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora met during her visit to the Department of Human and Minority Affairs.

Consultant for Strategic Planning, Sajad Imran, was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, both leaders had a detailed discussion on mutual matters, the protection of religious minorities, and strengthening bilateral relations.

The minister briefed about the steps taken by the Punjab government to protect the rights of religious minorities and shared the future plans in this regard.

Ramesh Singh Arora emphasized that efforts were underway to provide better access to rights and services for minority communities, and the issuance of minority cards by the Chief Minister of Punjab is expected soon.

He stressed the importance of equality, justice, and the protection of religious freedoms.

The First Secretary of the Canadian High Commission praised the minister's efforts and expressed support. Both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of minority rights, education, and cultural exchanges.

During the visit, the minister, along with Fanny Ham, also inspected the counter established in the department, where the registration process for women is actively underway.

The minister informed Fanny Ham that, following the Chief Minister of Punjab's directives, women were being registered for minority cards through the portal at the department's counter for their convenience. The Secretary of Political Affairs appreciated this initiative, calling it an excellent effort.