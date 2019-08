The post-Hajj flights operation commenced with the arrival of first flight in Karachi on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The post-Hajj flights operation commenced with the arrival of first flight in Karachi on Saturday.

According to ptv, the first post-Hajj flight carrying 200 Hujjaj (pilgrims) arrived in the Sindh metropolis.