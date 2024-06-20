First post-hajj flight carrying 149 pilgrims lands at Multan Airport

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The first post-hajj flight No.PF 723 of Air Sial airline carrying 149 pilgrims from Madina, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, landed at Multan International Airport on Thursday.

PML (N) MPA, Muhammad Salman Naeem and Director Hajj Rehan Khokhar, received the pilgrims with a warm welcome.

They put garlands of flowers on them turn by turn upon their arrival, requesting to pray for peace and prosperity in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Salman Naeem lauded the government for making exemplary arrangements for Pilgrims.

He said that the post-hajj flights would continue till July 09 in which all Pilgrims would return to country.

He said that receiving the pilgrims after their return from Madina was an honor for him.

Director Rehan Khokhar said, "All possible efforts have been made to facilitate pilgrims to perform Hajj and it was being extended at post-hajj operation."

It is pertinent to mention here, a total of 26 post-hajj flights have been scheduled for Multan International Airport in which over 6000 pilgrims would return to country. On Thursday, a total of two flights have been scheduled in Multan including PF 723 of Air Sial carrying 149 pilgrims and second of Air Blue airline flight No.PA 873 carrying 180 pilgrims.

"However, Flight No.SV 3800 of Saudia Airline has been scheduled on June 29 in which 370 maximum pilgrims would land at Multan International Airport and it would be the maximum number of pilgrims on a single flight," official sources of Hajj department told APP.