First Post-Hajj Flight Lands In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The first post-Hajj Flight No. SV3800 carrying around 399 pilgrims from Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reached Multan International Airport here Tuesday.

PML-N lawmaker, Ahmad Hussain Dehar, Director Hajj Rehan Khokhar, received the pilgrims with a warm welcome.

They put garlands of flowers on them turn by turn upon their arrival, requesting to pray for peace and prosperity in the country.

The first batch of the Hajj pilgrimage arrived in the city at 2:30 pm.

Chief Operating Officer Ghazanfar Raza, Customer Services Representatives including Faisal Riaz and Faisal Shehzad among other airport officials were present on the occasion.

The pilgrims overall expressed satisfaction with the facilities extended by the local management.

