First Pre-flood mock exercise held in Lodhran

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Rescue 1122 in collaboration with the district administration organized first pre-flood

mock exercise at District sports Complex Lodhran.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir was the chief guest of the event. The exercise was also

witnessed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Shah, Assistant Commissioner

Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, Assistant Commissioner Kahror Pakka Muhammad Ashraf Saleh, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Faisal, officers and staff from various line departments, Rescue 1122 officials, and volunteers.

The drill simulated real-time flood rescue scenarios, including the emergency evacuation of stranded individuals, rescuing drowning victims, providing first aid, and timely shifting of patients to hospitals via ambulance service.

To ensure comprehensive preparedness, various relief camps were established including Rescue & Relief Camp, Health department Camp, Livestock camp, Civil Defense camp, Agriculture department Camp, Municipal Committee Camp, and District Council Camp.

An Emergency Control Room and Information Center was also set up by Rescue 1122 to assist and guide citizens in case of a flood emergency.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir praised the professionalism and dedication of Rescue 1122.

District Emergency Officer Engr. Shakeel Ahmed provided a detailed briefing on the exercise, highlighting its Primary objective: to evaluate flood-response equipment including boats and machinery, enhance the operational capabilities of rescue staff, and improve coordination among all relevant departments for an efficient emergency response.