First Printing Museum To Be Inaugurated Soon: Jam Ikram

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 11:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday said that it is proud of Sindh province that the first printing museum in Pakistan's history is in the final stages of completion.

The museum will be inaugurated soon which will be opened for the general public.

He said this while talking on the occasion of a visit to the printing press. Controller Faheem Qureshi and other officers of the Printing and Stationery Department were also present on the occasion.

Controller Faheem Qureshi briefed the Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo about the museum and told that ancient machines had been beautifully preserved as well as various stages of printing and different periods of printed material.

During his visit, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo appreciated the performance of the department and directed that the completion work be completed as soon as possible and a better facility should be provided to the people.

Printing Industries has a unique status for people concerned. During the visit, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo expressed his keen interest in the items in the museum.

