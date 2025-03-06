First Printing Museum To Be Inaugurated Soon: Jam Ikram
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 11:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday said that it is proud of Sindh province that the first printing museum in Pakistan's history is in the final stages of completion.
The museum will be inaugurated soon which will be opened for the general public.
He said this while talking on the occasion of a visit to the printing press. Controller Faheem Qureshi and other officers of the Printing and Stationery Department were also present on the occasion.
Controller Faheem Qureshi briefed the Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo about the museum and told that ancient machines had been beautifully preserved as well as various stages of printing and different periods of printed material.
During his visit, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo appreciated the performance of the department and directed that the completion work be completed as soon as possible and a better facility should be provided to the people.
Printing Industries has a unique status for people concerned. During the visit, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo expressed his keen interest in the items in the museum.
Recent Stories
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Alef completes phase 1 structural works at Al Mamsha Seerah
Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, evades media
UAE, Central African Republic Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation
Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year
PTI social media team members summoned over alleged negative propaganda
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP
RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System
Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s economic growth
IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First printing museum to be inaugurated soon: Jam Ikram43 seconds ago
-
Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year3 hours ago
-
PTI social media team members summoned over alleged negative propaganda3 hours ago
-
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery3 hours ago
-
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters3 hours ago
-
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP3 hours ago
-
IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives3 hours ago
-
ATC records statements of 6 witnesses in May 9 cases3 hours ago
-
Bilawal, KP Governor discuss political, law and order situations3 hours ago
-
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s demand3 hours ago
-
CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare Services3 hours ago
-
Dera Police conduct search and strike operation in Paharpur Circle3 hours ago