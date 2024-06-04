First Punjab Music Competition Held
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM
In the first Punjab music competition organized by the Punjab Council of the Arts, Ministry of Information and Culture, Faisal Abbas won first, Hamza Kamran second and Haider Ali third position at the district level
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) In the first Punjab music competition organized by the Punjab Council of the Arts, Ministry of Information and Culture, Faisal Abbas won first, Hamza Kamran second and Haider Ali third position at the district level.
The chief guest Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain distributed prizes among the position holders. Director Gujranwala Arts Council Ghulam Abbas, Assistant Director Shamsa Gillani, Sialkot Tourism Development Forum's Mirza Abdul Shakoor were also present.
Dozens of young singers showcased their talent and received applause from the audience. Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain congratulated the position holders and expressed hope that they would succeed at the division and provincial levels as well. He also appreciated the team of Punjab Council of the Arts Ministry of Information and Culture for organizing the first music competition and expressed hope that more cultural programs would be organized in Sialkot in the future.
Recent Stories
Traders, drivers hail govt's decision to ease Pak-Afghan trade
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
One killed in Karachi firing incident
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue
The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:
Anti-Polio drive underway
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine inci ..
SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs
Two criminals injured during encounter with police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam ..4 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing incident4 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra4 minutes ago
-
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support7 minutes ago
-
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue7 minutes ago
-
The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:7 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio drive underway7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine incident7 minutes ago
-
Two criminals injured during encounter with police14 minutes ago
-
Minister applauds Navy for thwarting off narcotics smuggling attempt14 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to ecosystem restoration, environment conservation for future generations: Romina7 minutes ago
-
ICT admin takes action against illegal excise office agents6 minutes ago