First Punjab music competition held

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM

In the first Punjab music competition organized by the Punjab Council of the Arts, Ministry of Information and Culture, Faisal Abbas won first, Hamza Kamran second and Haider Ali third position at the district level

The chief guest Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain distributed prizes among the position holders. Director Gujranwala Arts Council Ghulam Abbas, Assistant Director Shamsa Gillani, Sialkot Tourism Development Forum's Mirza Abdul Shakoor were also present.

Dozens of young singers showcased their talent and received applause from the audience. Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain congratulated the position holders and expressed hope that they would succeed at the division and provincial levels as well. He also appreciated the team of Punjab Council of the Arts Ministry of Information and Culture for organizing the first music competition and expressed hope that more cultural programs would be organized in Sialkot in the future.

