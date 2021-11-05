First Rabi-us-Sani on Sunday as crescent moon not sighted

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamic month of Rabi-us-Sani would commence on Sunday as the crescent moon of the new month was not sighted anywhere in the country, said Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Friday.

Talking to media, he said the meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee also attended by the experts of Metereological department and others was held here to sight the new crescent moon of Rabi-us-Sani.