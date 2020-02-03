First rain spell of Feb expected to start tomorrow

:Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official Monday said that first rain spell of February would start tomorrow (Tuesday) in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official Monday said that first rain spell of February would start tomorrow (Tuesday) in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Met Office official further said that the cloudy weather condition would likely to persists during the next 24 hours, as rain spell would reduced the foggy condition in the atmosphere.

He said westerly wave would likely to approach northwest Balochistan from Monday evening.

He said cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country however, cloudy weather with rain (snowfall over hills) expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltsiatn, Kashmir, Punjab and Islamabad.