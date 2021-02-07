UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Rain Spell Of February Likely In Third Week: Spokesman PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

First rain spell of February likely in third week: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said the first rain spell of the current month (February) would likely to occur in third week of the month starting from February 21.

Talking to APP, he said the rain spell would likely to occur in few areas of Punjab, Balochistan and southern belt of the country.

Whereas he added, during the spell, snowfall would also be expected in Murree, Nathiagali, Gilgit-Baltistan,, Skardu and other northern hilly areas of the country.

He informed that PMD has also issued it's advisory for the ease for tourists to check weather conditions before setting out journey at any hilly area.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Punjab Murree Skardu February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Department of Finance addresses 100% of ..

27 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency announces 10 Winners to join Arab ..

42 minutes ago

Precautionary measures set to limit spread of COVI ..

57 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

1 hour ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah highlights potential market sectors for Ge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.