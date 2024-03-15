Open Menu

First Ramazan Friday Prayers Held Under Strict Security

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM

First Ramazan Friday prayers held under strict security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The district police have made foolproof security arrangements for the first Friday prayers of holy month of Ramazan, and no untoward incident was reported across Sargodha city.

A spokesman said that 3,000 policemen were deployed for providing security to 1,536 mosques in the district.

A comprehensive traffic plan was also in place for smooth traffic flow on all major thoroughfares. The security situation was monitored through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran himself monitored the security situation and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

