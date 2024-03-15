First Ramazan Friday Prayers Held Under Strict Security
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The district police have made foolproof security arrangements for the first Friday prayers of holy month of Ramazan, and no untoward incident was reported across Sargodha city.
A spokesman said that 3,000 policemen were deployed for providing security to 1,536 mosques in the district.
A comprehensive traffic plan was also in place for smooth traffic flow on all major thoroughfares. The security situation was monitored through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.
District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran himself monitored the security situation and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA denounces continued Israeli aggression against people of Palestine6 minutes ago
-
Roof collapse kills two in Hafizabad17 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three active members26 minutes ago
-
QAU announces PBM scholarships for MS, M.Phil students27 minutes ago
-
Pak Army organizes cultural symposium in Bajaur27 minutes ago
-
HESCO detects 398 connections involved in power theft, 30 booked27 minutes ago
-
NCA offers number of professional graduate degree courses27 minutes ago
-
Consumer Right Activist a on World consumer protection day call for raising awareness, respect their ..57 minutes ago
-
Drum beating culture in Sehri still gripping citizens' attention57 minutes ago
-
ECP issues schedule of in-house polling for village & neighborhood chairmanship in 24 districts of K ..57 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 98 kg drugs in 13 operations1 hour ago
-
NA grants extension to seven Ordinances for further 120 days1 hour ago